UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Ebay Inc reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as changes to its platform attracted more buyers.
The company, known best as an auction site, said its revenue rose to $2.22 billion from $2.10 billion.
Net income fell to $413 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $539 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
EBay has been offering a bigger selection of products and more brands and requiring sellers to give more details on products to attract younger shoppers and better compete with Amazon.com Inc and brick-and-mortar retailers that are beefing up their online presence. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: