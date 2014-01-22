Jan 22 eBay Inc : * CFO says paypal margins will be lower in 2014 "as we continue to invest

heavily to protect and extend our leadership position" * CFO says "plan to make opportunistic repurchases of our common stock to

reduce the outstanding share count" * CEO: "I spoke with Mr. icahan briefly last week to hear his views" * CEO: "we continue to believe that the company, our customers, and our

shareholders are best served keeping paypal and eBay together."