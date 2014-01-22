BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents
* Qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 22 eBay Inc : * CFO says paypal margins will be lower in 2014 "as we continue to invest
heavily to protect and extend our leadership position" * CFO says "plan to make opportunistic repurchases of our common stock to
reduce the outstanding share count" * CEO: "I spoke with Mr. icahan briefly last week to hear his views" * CEO: "we continue to believe that the company, our customers, and our
shareholders are best served keeping paypal and eBay together."
* Qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* National General announces further 10-K filing delay for completion of final audit procedures
* Qtrly average daily production of 4,685 barrels of oil equivalent per day an 18 pct increase compared to Q3 of 2016