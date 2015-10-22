Oct 22 After a surprisingly strong quarter shorn
of PayPal, further growth for eBay Inc will rest on its
ability to make its website more visible to those searching for
items to buy.
EBay's shares rose as much as 13.5 percent on Thursday, a
day after the company reported a better-than-expected profit for
its first quarter since it spun off PayPal Holdings Inc
, the payments processing business that had been its
main engine of growth.
At least seven analysts covering eBay's stock raised their
price target, to a high of $33, while at least two cut their
targets, to a low of $29. EBay's shares were trading at $26.89
at midday.
EBay, a pioneer in online auctioning, is facing growing
competition from not only rivals such as Amazon.com Inc
but from traditional retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
that are boosting their presence online.
Investors had feared the worst ahead of the release of the
company's third-quarter results. Instead, eBay raised its
full-year adjusted profit forecast.
"The results demonstrate the sound thinking behind reducing
eBay to a more focused business that can concentrate on
investing in, and evolving, its marketplaces rather than being
distracted by payments or business services," said Neil
Saunders, chief executive of retail research firm Conlumino.
"Over the longer term we believe this will pay dividends,
although it is clear that, with much work to do, it may take
some time to deliver better results."
To boost user experience, eBay has made it mandatory for
some of those selling products on its website to provide more
detailed information about the goods on offer.
The requirement, currently applied to resellers across 18
product categories in the United States, Britain, Germany and
Australia, is helping eBay to better catalog and market these
products - making them easier to find online.
"Our plan is to expand the requirement where relevant across
all sites and categories by the end of 2016," Chief Executive
Devin Wenig said.
As well as the tough competition, eBay has been hurt by
changes in Google's algorithm, which pushed its results lower in
search rankings.
Though the company added a net 8 million new active buyers
in the quarter, an increase of 5 percent, this was a far cry
from the double-digit growth rates achieved until about two
years ago.
Of 39 analysts covering the stock, 26 have a "hold" rating,
12 a "buy" or higher and one a "sell".
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by
Eileen Soreng; Editing by Robin Paxton and Ted Kerr)