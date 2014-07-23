(Adds quotes, background)
MOSCOW, July 23 Internet auction site eBay Inc
said it planned to expand in Russia, still its top
priority among emerging markets even though the country faces
increasing Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
The United States last week imposed a new round of sanctions
on Russia, its toughest since the beginning of the Ukraine
crisis, and has put pressure on the European Union to ratchet up
measures to punish Moscow over the downing of a Malaysian
airliner, which Kiev and the West blame on pro-Russian rebels.
EBay's statement also came even though Russia recently
passed a law forcing Internet companies to store personal data
of Russian citizens on servers in Russia and as the government
prepares to lower the threshold for duties on cross-border
parcels to support local online retailers.
EBay Vice President Wendy Jones, who oversees its global
expansion, told a news conference in Moscow on Wednesday that
the company still hoped to grow aggressively in Russia. She was
signing a memorandum of understanding with the head of Russian
Post.
"Russia was ... and remains today eBay marketplace's number
one priority for global expansion, and that's why we are here
today to continue to accelerate and improve the services that we
are able to offer to our customers," Jones said.
The memorandum aims to help reduce delivery time - one of
the main issues for eBay's Russian customers buying abroad,
starting with orders coming from China and then facilitating
imports from the United States, Britain and Germany, Jones said.
The company also aims to provide delivery support to its
Russian sellers ahead of a launch in September of a marketplace
on which Russian merchants can sell online. EBay and Russian
Post also agreed to integrate their IT systems to improve the
tracking of orders.
"We want to grow a domestic business here as well as
continue to accelerate growth of imports. We have big ambitions
for the market," Jones said.
In 2012, eBay's Russian sales grew 45 percent to $425
million, and it counted close to 1 million customers.
"We have accelerated our growth, and ... last year we
doubled our buyer base here in Russia," Jones said.
Russia is part of eBay's strategy to expand its global
footprint by growing in emerging markets. The company said last
year it was aiming to increase sales in markets including
Brazil, Russia, India and China by four times its current levels
in three years.
By the end of 2015, as much as 25 percent of eBay's active
users and more than 12 percent of its global sales should come
from those markets, it said last year.
When asked whether Western sanctions against Russia would
impact eBay's emerging markets goals, Jones said:
"I think those numbers are overall our ambitions for ...
emerging markets, and I certainly don't think that specifically
will impact these ambitions."
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva;
Editing by Lidia Kelly and Jane Baird)