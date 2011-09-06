* Wenig to oversee eBay's largest division
* Wenig brings merger integration experience
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 EBay Inc (EBAY.O) hired
former Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) (TRI.N) executive Devin
Wenig as president of its global marketplaces unit, the online
commerce and auction site's largest division.
Wenig, 44, was chief executive of Thomson Reuters Markets
and one of the company's top managers, before leaving in a
shake-up of the division in July. [ID:nN1E76K26G] At eBay, he
will report to Chief Executive John Donahoe, the company said
on Tuesday.
As head of eBay Marketplaces, Wenig will oversee the
namesake online marketplace, eBay classifieds sites in more
than 1,000 cities and the secondary ticket website StubHub.
The position is one of the most important at eBay. Donahoe
held it before he became CEO in March 2008.
"Those of you that know me well know that I have always
looked westward, to the excitement, innovation, and impact of
Silicon Valley. I came close to going once before and always
believed that there would come a time for me to do a turn in
the Valley," Wenig wrote in an email.
Wenig led the integration of the unified Thomson Reuters
Corp after Thomson bought Reuters in 2008, eBay said. At eBay,
he will oversee the company's largest division, which generated
more than 60 percent of revenue last year.
The division has lost market share in recent years as
shoppers moved away from auctions as a way to buy online and
competition from Amazon.com (AMZN.O) increased.
EBay is now trying to build the business into a broad
supplier of technology and support for merchants' online and
mobile-commerce efforts.
(Editing by Robert MacMillan and Steve Orlofsky)