BRIEF-Mori Hills Reit Investment to sell building in Tokyo at 2.03 bln yen
* Says it will sell a building in Tokyo at 2.03 billion yen in total on July 31
Sept 12 EBC Solicitors SA :
* Says Aspesi Investments Limited buys 8.91 pct stake or 267,400 shares in the company for 534,800 zlotys or 2 zlotys per share from Vandonanco Limited
* Says following transaction Aspesi Investments Limited holds now 37.75 pct stake in the company Source text for Eikon:
* Pays a purchase price of 12.5 million euros ($13.47 million), of which 7.5 million euros in cash and 5 million euros in Binckbank shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9283 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
