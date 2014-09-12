Sept 12 EBC Solicitors SA :

* Says Aspesi Investments Limited buys 8.91 pct stake or 267,400 shares in the company for 534,800 zlotys or 2 zlotys per share from Vandonanco Limited

* Says following transaction Aspesi Investments Limited holds now 37.75 pct stake in the company Source text for Eikon:

