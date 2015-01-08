Jan. 8 Ebioss Energy, AD :
* Said on Wednesday it will submit to the shareholders for
approval a freely transferable, interest-bearing, convertible or
non-convertible bonds of nominal and issue value of up to 60
million leva (about 31 million euros) ($37 million)
* The bond issuance term to be up to three years as from the
date of the present GM and repayment term up to 10 years
* To propose listing of the company's shares on the
alternative stock market in Paris, France- ALTERNEXT or on the
alternative stock market in London, UK- AIM by making a private
placement or dual listing
* The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Feb.
13 and Feb. 27
bit.ly/1AuQU2t
($1 = 0.8467 euros)
