BRIEF-IGas sets out final terms of proposed capital restructuring
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
Dec 1 Ebix Inc, which provides software to the insurance industry, added James Mitarotonda and Joseph Wright as independent nominees to its slate for election to the board.
The additions are a part of an agreement with Barington Capital Group, under which the investment firm has agreed to vote in support of all of Ebix's director nominees at the 2014 annual meeting.
Barington said in November that Ebix needs new independent directors to improve oversight and it suggested four candidates. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Investment company Allan Gray said on Friday its 16 percent stake in Net1 allowed it to call a shareholders' meeting over the payment technology provider's handling of the scandal over a South African welfare contract, local media reported.
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, March 17 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is nearing an agreement to buy a majority stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets, which are estimated at $1 billion, two people familiar with the transaction said.