BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Q4 EPS $0.44 vs est $0.41
* Q4 revenue $44.1 mln vs est $43.3 mln
March 13 Ebix Inc posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, helped by higher exchange revenues.
Net income for the company, which supplies software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry, rose to $17.3 million, or 44 cents per share, from $15.9 million, or 42 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $44.1 million.
Sales in Ebix's exchange business, which brings in 77 percent of total revenue, rose 37 percent in the quarter.
The exchange service acts as an online auction house where buyers and carriers can exchange bids for auto, home, health, life, and other types of insurance, while paying Ebix a fee on each transaction.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $43.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $22.69 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.