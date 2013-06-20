BRIEF-ChinaCache reports agreements to sell data center assets
* ChinaCache announces definitive agreements to sell data center assets
June 19 Ebix Inc said it will not be bought by a Goldman Sachs Group Inc affiliate after the insurance software provider received a letter from a U.S regulator regarding an investigation into allegations of misconduct.
An affiliate in Goldman's merchant bank had agreed to buy Ebix, which had been a target of allegations from short-sellers about inaccuracies in its financial statements, for $743 million last month.
Ebix said the termination was the result of a letter received by the company on June 14 from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.
The company said it intends to continue to evaluate strategic options.
* Analog Devices announces final regulatory approval and closing date for acquisition of linear technology corporation
BENGALURU, March 6 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fourth biggest software services exporter, will buy U.S.-based healthcare IT consulting firm CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.