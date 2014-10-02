DUBAI Oct 2 The president of Emirates airlines
said on Thursday that demand for flights to Africa
from Asia has fallen due to concerns over the Ebola virus.
"There are indications that demand in the east is coming off
a little bit because of the perception that Ebola is
Africa-wide," Sir Tim Clark told an Africa-focused investment
event in Dubai.
West Africa is struggling with the worst Ebola outbreak
since the disease was identified in 1976, with 3,338 people
known to have died, predominantly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Senegal, according to latest figures.
(Reporting by Matt Smith and Sagarika Jaisinghani; Writing by
David French; Editing by Louise Ireland)