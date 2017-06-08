DAKAR, June 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Scottish nurse
Pauline Cafferkey, who survived Ebola after caring for patients
in Sierra Leone, spoke on Thursday of the psychological toll on
survivors and children orphaned by the virus following her first
return to the West African nation.
The 41-year-old nurse contracted the disease in December
2014 at the height of an Ebola epidemic which swept through
three countries in West Africa and killed more than 11,300
people.
Cafferkey, who now works as a nurse in Scotland, returned to
Sierra Leone last month, for the first time since being
infected, to meet Ebola survivors and orphans - some of whom she
treated - and raise funds for the British charity Street Child.
"What was emotional was meeting Ebola survivors and orphans
and seeing how they don't have the luxury of moving on,"
Cafferkey told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by email.
"The psychological impact is something no-one talks about
but it is so clearly evident ... people are by no means over
Ebola as it has clearly left an immense scar (on Sierra Leone)."
Cafferkey completed a 10 km (6.2 mile) run last month as
part of an annual marathon in Sierra Leone organised by Street
Child to raise money for children hit hardest by Ebola.
Some 12,000 children were orphaned in Sierra Leone by the
virus, 1,400 of whom need urgent support, Street Child said.
"Thousands of Ebola orphans ... are desperately struggling,"
Tom Dannatt, head of Street Child, said in a statement. "They
may have a roof over their heads but they are last in the line
for food and school - especially if they are a girl," he added.
The world's worst Ebola outbreak, which was declared over
last year, killed at least 11,300 people and infected 28,600 as
it swept through Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea from 2013.
The first person to be diagnosed with Ebola in Britain,
Cafferkey suffered life-threatening complications from the
deadly disease persisting in her brain, and has been readmitted
to hospital several times with illness linked to the infection.
She also faced disciplinary action over allegations she
concealed her temperature on her return from Sierra Leone, but
was cleared by a British nursing watchdog last September.
Yet Cafferkey said returning to the country after what she
called a tough couple of years had helped her to move on.
"Before I went to Sierra Leone, I didn't know what to
expect," she said. "I'm glad I came back, it has been emotional
but it has helped to give me closure."
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith;
