LONDON, March 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Almost 30
countries around the world are "highly vulnerable" to an
Ebola-style epidemic, with Somalia, Chad, Nigeria, Afghanistan
and Haiti most at risk, a major charity said on Tuesday.
An increasingly mobile global population makes deadly
outbreaks more likely, with the emergence of two new diseases a
year that can be spread between animals and humans making
stronger health systems crucial, Save the Children said.
The charity's report comes as political and development
agency leaders gather in Brussels to discuss the Ebola crisis
that has killed nearly 10,000 people and infected almost 24,000
others, according to latest World Health Organisation (WHO)
data.
Justin Forsyth, chief executive of Save the Children, said a
robust health system could have halted the rapid spread of Ebola
through Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia over the past year and
saved thousands of children's lives.
He said it was now critical to bolster the health systems of
other poor countries so they can deal with any Ebola-style
outbreak, control new diseases and save the lives of up to
17,000 children a day who die of preventable conditions such as
pneumonia and malaria.
"The world woke up to Ebola but now people need to wake up
to the scandal of weak health systems," Forsyth said in a
statement.
To find countries most at risk of an Ebola-style outbreak,
the charity compiled an index of the public health systems of
the world's poorest countries based on the number of health
workers, government spending on health and mortality rates.
Somalia ranked lowest with the index finding there is one
health worker for every 6,711 people compared to one health
worker for every 88 people in Britain.
In Afghanistan, which was fourth lowest, public spending on
health is $10.71 per person a year compared to more than $3,000
in Britain.
The WHO says governments should spend a minimum of $86 per
capita on health, but Liberia spends $19.5, Sierra Leone spends
$15.9 and Guinean spends $9 per capita, according to the Save
the Children report.
The report said it would cost $1.58 billion to strengthen
the health systems of three worst affected West African nations
to be able to offer a "minimum package" of essential health
services recommended by the WHO. The international Ebola relief
effort has cost almost three times as much.
"In the past, there has been a desire to deal with urgent
problems, but not address the chronic health care issues that
underlay why these outbreaks occur," Brendan Cox, director of
policy and advocacy for Save the Children, told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
"After Ebola, that has got to change."
(Additional reporting by Misha Hussain in Dakar, Editing by Ros
Russell)