GENEVA Aug 8 The world's worst Ebola outbreak, which has already affected four countries in West Africa, is likely to get worse in the coming months, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

"The likelihood is that things will get worse before they get better," Keiji Fukuda, the WHO's head of health security, told reporters. "We are fully prepared for the outbreak to be at a high level for a number of months." (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)