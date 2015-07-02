LONDON, July 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Traditional
healers were blamed for worsening the spread of Ebola in Sierra
Leone, but they need to be included in any plan to improve the
country's healthcare and prevent such crises in future,
researchers said on Thursday.
In parts of Sierra Leone, people trust their local healers
more than health clinics, where overworked and underpaid staff
can be rude, dismissive or charge for services that should be
free under the national health system.
In other areas, people visit both the healer and the clinic
when they fall ill - one for treatment to cure their body, the
other for more spiritual healing, said Richard Mallett,
co-author of "After Ebola: why and how capacity support to
Sierra Leone's health sector needs to change".
"Traditional healers are considered incredibly important in
local communities. You can disagree with them as much as you
want, but if you don't work through them it's not surprising if
you then see limited results," Mallett said in an interview.
Mallett is a research officer at the Overseas Development
Institute (ODI), the London-based thinktank that published the
report.
Ideally, health clinics should have good relationships with
community leaders and traditional healers and birth attendants,
Mallett said.
"It's tricky to say for sure, but the impression we got was
the health clinics that seemed to be working relatively well
were the ones that had much better relationships with the
community they served," he said.
Ebola killed more than 3,900 people in Sierra Leone during
the outbreak that hit western Africa earlier this year.
Some of the earliest cases were traced to a faith healer who
claimed to have a cure for the disease. The healer died of Ebola
and women who attended her funeral became infected, local
medical officials said.
People who distrusted their local clinics were also more
likely to question the information they gave about Ebola.
Sierra Leone has received some $350 million in aid for its
health system since the end of its civil war in 2002. This has
helped train medical staff, build new clinics, and support free
healthcare for pregnant women and young children.
Aid agencies are appealing for more aid for the country's
health system, but the ODI researchers said the way that aid is
spent must focus on longer-term impact and be focused less on
results.
"We're not saying that's been a complete waste of money, but
we are saying it could probably have been used better ... More
of the same won't cut it," Mallett said.
For example, training alone is not enough when health staff
are working in a difficult place, often going without pay for
months.
A better culture of care across the system is needed from
the top down, giving staff greater support, supervision and
incentives to provide quality care, researchers said.
"When you have ongoing peer support or some kind of ongoing
monitoring you tend to get better ... quality health care
provided."
ODI researchers spoke to many who had suffered at the hands
of health staff, including one pregnant woman who had walked for
more than three hours to her nearest clinic, only to be told to
return the next day for an appointment, and refused a drink of
water.
"If people are treated badly, they are unlikely to return,"
Mallett said.
Improved communication between different parts of the health
service from local clinics to the health ministry is also vital,
the report said.
At present, it is a bit like a slow system of Chinese
whispers, and the information that finally reaches the top can
be unreliable, Mallett said.
(Reporting by Alex Whiting, Editing by Tim Pearce.; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)