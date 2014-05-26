ABIDJAN May 26 Five people have died in Sierra
Leone's first confirmed outbreak of Ebola virus, the World
Health Organisation said on Monday.
"Preliminary information received from the field indicates
that one laboratory-confirmed case and five community deaths
have been reported from Koindu chiefdom," the WHO said in a
statement on its website.
Ebola, a haemorrhagic fever with a fatality rate of up to 90
percent, has killed more than 100 people in neighbouring Guinea
and Liberia since March.
(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Heinrich)