* Fever killed some 185 people in Guinea, Libera since March
* WHO sending in experts and essential supplies
* No new cases in Guinea capital since April 26
(Adds new figures on regional cases, details)
ABIDJAN, May 26 Five people have died in Sierra
Leone's first confirmed outbreak of Ebola virus, the World
Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday, signalling a new
expansion of the disease which regional officials said had been
brought under control.
Ebola, a haemorrhagic fever with a fatality rate of up to 90
percent, is believed to have killed some 185 people in
neighbouring Guinea and Liberia since March in the first deadly
appearance of the disease in West Africa.
Previously, several suspected cases of Ebola were recorded
in Sierra Leone early on in the West African outbreak, but they
later tested negative for the disease.
In a statement posted on its website, the WHO said the
outbreak in Sierra Leone was located in an area along the
country's border with Guinea's Guéckédou prefecture, where some
of the earliest cases of the disease were recorded.
"Preliminary information received from the field indicates
that one laboratory-confirmed case and five community deaths
have been reported from Koindu chiefdom," it said.
The WHO said it was deploying six experts to the area along
with essential supplies.
The West African outbreak spread from a remote corner of
Guinea to the capital, Conakry, and into Liberia, causing panic
across a region struggling with weak healthcare systems and
porous borders.
A total of 258 clinical cases have been recorded in Guinea
since the outbreak was first identified as Ebola, including 174
deaths - 95 confirmed, 57 probable and 57 suspected - according
to the WHO.
No new cases of Ebola have been detected since April 26 in
Conakry, where an outbreak could pose the biggest threat of an
epidemic due to the city's role as an international travel hub.
However Guinean health officials announced two new confirmed
cases on Friday in an area previously untouched by the virus.
The disease is thought to have killed 11 people in Liberia.
Ebola is endemic to Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon,
Uganda and South Sudan, and scientists initially believed that
Central Africa's Zaire strain of the disease was responsible for
the infections in Guinea and Liberia.
However researchers later published a study saying the West
African outbreak was caused by a new strain of Ebola.
(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Additional reporting by Tom Miles in
Geneva; Editing by Alison Williams)