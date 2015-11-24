DAKAR, Nov 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A failure to
send a suspected Ebola patient directly to a specialist
treatment unit in a fresh outbreak of the virus in Liberia may
reflect fatigue and complacency among health workers, a health
expert said on Tuesday.
Liberia has placed 153 people under surveillance after three
Ebola cases emerged on Friday, more than two months after the
West African country was declared free of the virus.
The first of the new patients was 15-year-old Nathan Gbotoe
from Paynesville, a suburb east of the capital Monrovia, and his
father and brother have since been confirmed as positive.
The teenager went to several health centres before being
referred to an Ebola treatment unit and several health workers
who cared for him may have not worn protective equipment, said
Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) representative Carissa Guild.
"Normally with a surveillance system, if someone has signs
and symptoms (of Ebola) they would not be hospitalised but
immediately sent to an Ebola treatment centre to be tested."
"There were no cases for a while and Liberia was nearing the
end of a 90-day period of heightened surveillance... it is quite
possible that people were tired and got complacent," Guild said.
Ebola symptoms can be similar to other diseases, especially
in the early stages of infection, making it crucial to identify
and contain any flare-ups rapidly, said Adam Kucharski, a
lecturer at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
It is not known how Gbotoe, who died of Ebola late on Monday
and is the first such fatality for months in Liberia, was
infected but investigations are under way.
Cross-border transmission appears unlikely as Guinea has no
cases and Sierra Leone was declared Ebola-free on Nov. 7 after
42 days without a case.
Liberia has twice been declared Ebola-free, in May and
September, only for new cases to emerge, and the latest flare-up
should be a warning to Guinea and Sierra Leone to remain
vigilant, the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said.
"Everyone celebrates when the last case is treated but we
can't let our guard down. There will be other fires, we need to
be ready for them too," said UNICEF representative Sheldon Yett.
Liberia has suffered the highest death toll in the worst
known Ebola outbreak in history, losing more than 4,800 people
in an epidemic which has killed 11,300 in Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone since it began in December 2013.
The World Health Organization's failure to sound the alarm
until months into the outbreak was an "egregious failure" which
added to the enormous suffering and death toll, a panel of
global health experts said on Monday.
