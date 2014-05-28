* First cases in over a month in Guinea capital
* Guinea's govt previously said outbreaks contained
* New areas affected, including spread into Sierra Leone
By Stephanie Nebehay and Saliou Samb
GENEVA/CONAKRY, May 28 Guinea's capital Conakry
has recorded its first new Ebola cases in more than a month,
while other previously unaffected areas have also reported
infections in the past week, according to the World Health
Organisation.
The spread of the two-month-old outbreak, which Guinean
authorities had said had been contained, risks further
complicating the fight against the virus in a region already
struggling with weak healthcare systems and porous borders.
"The situation is serious, you can't say it is under control
as cases are continuing and it is spreading geographically," Dr
Pierre Formenty, a WHO expert who recently returned from Guinea,
told a news briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.
"There was no decline. In fact it is because we are not able
to capture all the outbreak that we were under the impression
there was a decline," he said.
The WHO reported two new cases, including one death, between
May 25 and 27 in Conakry. They were the first to be detected
since April 26. An outbreak in the capital could pose the
biggest threat of an epidemic because the city is Guinea's
international travel hub.
Telimele and Boffa - two districts north of Conakry that
were previously untouched by the disease - both confirmed
outbreaks through laboratory testing, the WHO said. Twelve
cases, including four deaths, were reported there between May 23
and 26, while suspected Ebola infections were documented in the
adjacent districts of Boke and Dubreka.
Aboubacar Sidiki Diakité, who heads the Guinean government's
efforts to halt the virus's spread, said the origins of all the
new outbreaks had been traced back to cases in Conakry.
"The problem is that there are families that refuse to give
information to health workers. They hid their sick to try to
treat them through traditional methods," he told Reuters.
The outbreak - the first deadly appearance of the
haemorrhagic fever in West Africa - spread from a remote corner
of Guinea to the capital and into Liberia.
Sierra Leone reported its first confirmed outbreak of the
disease earlier this week.
The WHO has documented a total of 281 clinical cases of
Ebola, including 185 deaths in Guinea since the virus was first
identified as Ebola in March.
The disease is thought to have killed 11 people in Liberia,
thought there have been no new cases there since April 9.
Sixteen cases - seven of them confirmed through laboratory
testing and another nine suspected - have been reported in
Sierra Leone's Kailahun district, where four people were
believed to have died of the disease.
Ebola, which has a fatality rate of up to 90 percent, is
endemic to Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Uganda and South
Sudan. Researchers believe the West African outbreak was caused
by a new strain of the virus.
(Additional reporting and writing by Joe Bavier in Abidjan;
Editing by Catherine Evans)