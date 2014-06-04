BRIEF-Bioporto FY EBIT loss widens to DKK 25.0 million
* FY revenue 20.7 million Danish crowns ($3 million) versus 20.4 million crowns year ago
DAKAR, June 4 At least 21 people died and 37 new cases of suspected Ebola were recorded in Guinea between May 29 and June 1, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday, undermining the government's claims that the disease was coming under control.
The new figures take to 328 the number of cases linked to the disease in the West African country, of which 193 have been confirmed by laboratory tests. In total, 208 deaths have been linked to Ebola, making the outbreak one of the deadliest in recent years.
Sierra Leone recorded three confirmed and 10 suspected new cases over the same period, WHO said, highlighting the threat of the disease taking hold elsewhere in the region. (Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Emma Farge)
* FY revenue 20.7 million Danish crowns ($3 million) versus 20.4 million crowns year ago
* Says its controlling unit will set up a medical technology joint venture in Henan, which will be capitalized at 10 million yuan, with 2 individuals
March 15 Innopharmax Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/G2L9ZM Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)