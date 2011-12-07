* Europe had announced probe on Tuesday
* U.S. gave no details on probe: EU said focused on Apple
WASHINGTON Dec 7 The United States is looking
into allegations that the electronic book industry has violated
antitrust law, a top Justice Department official said on
Wednesday.
In an oversight hearing, the Justice Department's top
antitrust official Sharis Pozen, in an roundup of her
division's work, said: "We are also investigating the
electronic book industry along with the European Commission and
with states attorneys general."
In Brussels, the European Commission said Tuesday that it
had opened an investigation into whether e-book publishers
owned by Lagardere, Pearson Plc (PSON.L), News Corp (NWSA.O)
and two other firms fixed prices with Apple Inc (AAPL.O),
blocking rivals and hurting consumers.
It identified the publishers as French media-to-aerospace
group Lagardere's Hachette Livre unit, News Corp's Harper
Collins, CBS Corp's (CBS.N) Simon & Schuster, Pearson's Penguin
and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holzbrinck, which owns Macmillan in
Germany.
Publishers adopted the agency model last year when Apple
launched the iPad, allowing publishers to set the price of
e-books. In turn, they would share revenue with the retailer.
In the past, publishers would sell e-books on a wholesale
model for 50 percent of the retail price.
Pozen, who is an acting chief of the antitrust division,
noted that the investigation, along with other actions that the
division has taken, without giving any details.
The division is fighting AT&T's (T.N) plan to buy T-Mobile
USA from Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), has sued American Express
(AXP.N) regarding merchant fees, and is conducting a range of
price-fixing investigations.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin and Diane Bartz; Editing by
Richard Chang)