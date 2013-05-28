BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
WELLINGTON May 29 New Zealand pharmaceutical and veterinary goods company Ebos Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy Australian pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor Zuellig Healthcare, known as Symbion as it expands its Australian businesses.
It said the deal was worth NZ$1.1 billion ($887 million) on an enterprise basis, but NZ$865 million in cash excluding Symbion debt.
Ebos said the cash portion of the acquisition price of NZ$$367 million would be funded by an underwritten share placement to institutional investors, a 7 for 20 pro-rata renounceable entitlement offer and an extension of EBOS' debt.
The remainder of the purchase price NZ$498 million would be funded by an issue of new EBOS shares to Zuellig.
Shares in Ebos, which were placed on a trading halt, closed on Tuesday at NZ$9.90.
($1=NZ$1.24)
(Gyles Beckford)
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: