WELLINGTON Aug 20 New Zealand medical supplies
and pet care company Ebos Group Ltd posted on Tuesday a
5.5 percent increase in annual net profits and said it was now
in a better position to expand after acquiring Australian
pharmaceutical wholesaler Symbion in May.
The company said net profit after tax for the 12 months to
June 30 was NZ$29.5 million ($23.84 million) compared with
NZ$27.9 million the previous year.
Ebos declared a dividend of 15 cents a share compared with
last year's 20.5 cents a share.
It said it expected the performance of the enlarged group to
be consistent with forecasts for the six months to Dec. 31
stated in its prospectus announced in June. Ebos acquired
Symbion for NZ$1.1 billion.
($1 = 1.2372 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Miral Fahmy)