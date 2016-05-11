LONDON May 11 Britain's Suma Chakrabarti won a second four-year term as head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Wednesday, easily defeating Poland's central bank governor and former prime minister Marek Belka.

The bank, which has invested around 100 billion euros ($114 billion) since its creation in 1991, is meeting this week in London amid fenced-off European borders, sluggish economies, a possible British exit from the European Union and discord between governments over sheltering more than 1.2 million migrants across the continent.

