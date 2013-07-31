(Corrects paragraph 3 of Tuesday story to show the study was compiled by the Vienna Initiative)

LONDON, July 30 Foreign banks accelerated their funding withdrawal from central and eastern Europe in the first quarter of 2013, a report showed on Tuesday, dashing hopes that deleveraging from the region was finally starting to taper off.

Institutions that report to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), reduced their external positions in emerging Europe excluding Russia and Turkey by 0.7 percent of gross domestic product in the first quarter, picking up from 0.2 percent in the last 2012 quarter, according to the report.

The report, sent by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), was compiled by the steering commitee of the Vienna Initiative, the coordinated effort by banks, international financial institutions and policymakers to avert a disorderly withdrawal of capital from the region.

"The forecast...that the second wave of funding reductions that had started in mid-2011 would taper off did not prove correct," the study, entitled the Deleveraging Monitor, said.

Many east European countries have banks wholly or largely owned by western parents, which are reducing lending as they try to fix balance sheets damaged by the euro debt crisis. The fear is that their pullback to home markets will devastate the economies in emerging Europe.

The study found significant cumulative funding cuts in recent quarters, amounting to 5.5 percent of GDP on average since mid-2011. The biggest shift was in Hungary where the fall came to 23 percent of GDP, followed by Slovenia with 17 percent.

Deleveraging continued in the first three months of 2013 in these countries as well as in Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Ukraine, the study said.

"There is a concern that deterioration in market sentiment vis-à-vis emerging market countries that started in late May may intensify funding reductions," it said. "The continued close monitoring of deleveraging with an eye for systemic risks to the region will therefore remain very important."

In Hungary banks have taken a collective hit of 3.6 billion euros ($4.8 billion) since Viktor Orban's government began a programme of bank taxes and forced loan subsidies in 2010.

Foreign banks fear they may suffer again from a plan to help borrowers with hard-currency mortgages while Hungary's biggest bank, OTP, has had more than 200 billion forints ($887 million) wiped off its market capitalisation in the past two weeks. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; additional reporting by Sandor Peto in Budapest; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)