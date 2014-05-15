WARSAW May 15 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday its shareholders
had voted to allow Cyprus to receive investments from it for a
limited period while approving Libya as a full-fledged bank
member.
The EBRD, holding its annual meeting in Warsaw, voted to
provide up to 700 million euros of financing to Cyprus over the
next six years.
It said in a statement that investments were "most likely
for a limited period, to help the country overcome transition
challenges that have emerged during its severe economic crisis".
The bank, set up in 1991 to invest in the ex-Communist
countries of emerging Europe, has been expanding its mandate to
North Africa and Middle East and on Thursday it said Libya had
become a member state, a first step towards receiving
investments.
The country had sought EBRD membership in 2013.
