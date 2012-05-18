LONDON May 18 European Central Bank Executive Board member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said the bank is strongly in favour of Greece remaining part of the euro zone.

"It is our strong preference that Greece remains in the euro," said Gonzalez-Paramo, who is due to leave the ECB at the end of May.

He also said it was "not for the ECB to elaborate" on the scenario of a possible Greek exit. (Reporting by Toni Vorobyova and Nia Williams; Editing by John Stonestreet)