BRIEF-Techstep buys Apro for NOK 7 mln in cash and NOK 8 mln in shares
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
LONDON, April 29 New EBRD growth forecasts for emerging Europe and North Africa, due next week, will "not be good news", the bank's president said on Tuesday.
"It is no secret that it is not going to be very good news," Suma Chakrabarti of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said during a speech at an event organised by OMFIF.
The EBRD, the development bank set up in 1991, in January forecast growth of 2.7 percent this year for its region of operation which has been extended from the Communist-bloc countries of eastern Europe to Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Jordan.
It also operates in Mongolia.
Investors are likely to focus on the EBRD's forecast for Russia's economy which it predicted in January to expand by 2.5 percent in 2014. Aasim Husain, the deputy head of the IMF's European department, has also said Russia's growth outlook was "almost certain" to be cut this week.
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia will pay off an outstanding foreign debt of the Soviet Union in full by transferring $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, March 21 Egypt aims to raise 6 billion pounds ($329 million) from the sale of stakes in state companies in the 2017/18 financial year, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters, part of government efforts to generate revenue and attract investors.