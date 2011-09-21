LONDON, Sept 21 Jordan has requested membership of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development with a view to receiving funding and support for democratic reforms, the EBRD said on Wednesday.

In a letter to EBRD President Thomas Mirow, Jordan's Acting Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mohammed Najjar said that over the last year Jordan had sought to accelerate measures to strengthen the country's democratic governance.

Jordan has joined North African countries Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia in seeking funding from the EBRD.

The EBRD's shareholders are currently considering an extension of the bank's geographic mandate to include the southern and eastern Mediterranean region.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)