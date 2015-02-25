LONDON Feb 25 The European Bank of
Reconstruction and Development(EBRD) said the crisis in Russia
and Ukraine had seen it suffer its first financial loss since
the peak of the global financial crisis.
The London-based development bank said it had made 568
million euros ($644.28 million) net loss in 2014, confirming a
Reuters report last month.
The EBRD has suffered only five annual losses since it was
created in 1991 originally to invest in the former Soviet bloc
countries of eastern Europe, most recently in the crisis years
of 2008 and 2009.
($1 = 0.8816 euros)
(Reporting by Marc Jones)