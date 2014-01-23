BAKU Jan 23 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has made a $200 million loan to Russia's No. 2 oil producer Lukoil for participation in the development of Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan, the bank said.

The loan is the second tranche of financing provided by the EBRD to Lukoil's subsidiary - Lukoil Overseas Shah Deniz Ltd (LSD) - for the company's activity in the Shah Deniz project. The first tranche totalled $180 million and was allocated in 2005.

"Financing is sought for the stage I extension of (Shah Deniz) field development and implementation of the more advanced technologies, including on the existing terminal and platform," the EBRD said in a press release.

The total cost of the Shah Deniz I project is estimated at $2.128 billion. LSD holds a 10 percent interest in the project.

Shah Deniz, Azerbaijan's biggest gas field, is being developed by consortium partners BP, Statoil, Azeri state energy firm SOCAR, Total and others and is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas.

Shah Deniz I has been pumping gas since 2006.