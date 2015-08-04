BAKU Aug 4 The European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (EBRD) has approved $500 million loan to
Russia's second biggest oil producer, Lukoil, for
participation in the development of Shah Deniz gas field in
Azerbaijan, the bank said.
The credit is a half of $1 billion loan to be allocated to
Lukoil by the EBRD and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The
EBRD and ADB were appointed by Lukoil as the mandated lead
arrangers for the transaction, which is aimed at financing the
company's 10 percent share in the project.
Around half of the loan amount is expected to be syndicated
under the loan programmes of both the EBRD and the ADB.
The EBRD has already disbursed $380 million to Lukoil's
subsidiary, Lukoil Overseas Shah Deniz Ltd (LSD), for the
company's activity in the Shah Deniz project. The first tranche
totalled $180 million was allocated in 2005, while the second
tranche of $200 million was allocated in 2014.
Shah Deniz, Azerbaijan's biggest gas field, is being
developed by BP, Azeri state energy firm SOCAR and others
and is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas.
The project will offer an alternative gas supplier for
Europe as the continent tries to reduce its reliance on Russian
energy.
Shah Deniz I has been pumping gas since 2006 and has an
annual production capacity of about 10 billion cubic metres
(bcm) of natural gas.
Shah Deniz II is expected to produce 16 bcm of gas a year
from 2019-2020, with 10 bcm earmarked for Europe and 6 bcm for
Turkey.
