UPDATE 1-Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 bln pound deal
LONDON, June 19 Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
NICOSIA May 11 Discussions on Croatia joining the exchange rate mechanism that would prepare it for adopting the euro should only start once the country leaves the European Union's Excessive Deficit Procedure, central bank governor Boris Vujcic said on Thursday.
"It's first things first. Before exiting EDP it's not the time to start discussions on joining ERM-2," Vujcic told Reuters on the sidelines of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's annual meeting in Cyprus.
"(We're) looking forward to another good budget, and the debt-to-GDP ratio will open the space for the start of talks on joining ERM-2" he said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON, June 19 Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Glencore will move its global sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London early in 2018, an industry source said on Monday.