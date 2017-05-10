NICOSIA May 10 Kazakhstan will privatise its
flag carrier Air Astana, state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas
and state nuclear firm Kazatomprom by 2019 at the latest, the
country's Finance Bakhyt Sultanov said on Wednesday.
Stakes in the three companies will be sold through initial
public offerings, Sultanov told Reuters on the sidelines of the
annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development in Cyprus.
Central Asia's biggest economy has sold more than 120 small
and mid-sized firms in its privatisation drive, and has been
preparing larger firms for sale.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Karin
Strohecker)