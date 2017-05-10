NICOSIA May 10 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday its shareholder
governments had rejected a complaint by Russia that the bank's
ongoing investment freeze in the country had breached internal
EBRD rules.
The bank's President Suma Chakrabarti added the decision was
"final and binding" and that there had been no discussion by the
bank's decisionmakers on what it would require for the bank to
restart investments in Russia.
