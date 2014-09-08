WARSAW, Sept 8 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development may invest up to 600
million euros ($777 million) a year in Poland, mainly in
renewable energy, the bank's head for Poland said.
"In the coming years we want to invest 500-600 million euros
per year. This level may be exceeded it we find projects that
fit well into our mandate," Grzegorz Zielinski told Reuters.
"(These projects have to) contribute to economic
transformation in a broad manner, to liberalization of the given
sector, increasing the private sector's share, improving
innovation or cutting emissions," he said.
Helping cutting carbon dioxide emissions is one of the main
targets of the European Union's investment arm in Poland. The
EBRD may take part in three new wind farms projects late this
year and early in 2015, Zielinski said, without giving details.
The European Commission, the EU executive, in January
outlined a binding 2030 goal to cut carbon emissions by 40
percent compared with 1990 levels. The bloc has almost met its
2020 target of a 20 percent reduction.
Poland generates around 90 percent of its electricity from
coal and must increase renewable energy to at least 15 percent
of the total by 2020 to meet EU rules on carbon emissions.
(1 US dollar = 0.7724 euro)
