WARSAW, March 11 Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka said on Friday that he saw only a slim chance that he would become the next head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, or EBRD.

"I wish to reassure these who are concerned about my future that the chances (I will join the EBRD) are really very minimal," Belka told a news conference. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)