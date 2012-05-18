Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
LONDON May 18 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development appointed British government candidate Suma Chakrabarti as its new president for the next four years, the regional development bank said on Friday.
Chakrabarti, the first British president of the EBRD, is currently permanent secretary -- the most senior civil servant -- at Britain's Ministry of Justice. He was previously permanent secretary in Britain's Department for International Development.
He replaces Germany's Thomas Mirow, whose campaign failed to get Germany's backing.
The EBRD was set up in 1991 to help former communist countries of central and eastern Europe make the transition to market economies.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Mike Dolan)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: