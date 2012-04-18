LONDON, April 18 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Wednesday reported
record profits and investments in the first quarter of 2012 and
said it planned to create a 1 billion-euro fund to invest in
North Africa and Jordan.
The EBRD, set up by governments in 1991 to support the
ex-Communist states of eastern Europe, is expanding its mandate
to invest in Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt after the Arab
Spring events of last year unseated decades-old dictatorships in
many of the region's countries.
While the expansion is yet to be approved by the bank's 65
shareholder nations, the EBRD said it would propose a special
one billion-euro fund at its upcoming May annual meeting. That
will allow it to finance projects in North Africa and Jordan
until the shareholders formally ratify the bank's new mandate.
The EBRD, whose investments in eastern European economies
have helped drive growth and structural change across a range of
sectors, has already started donor-funded activities in North
Africa, with a technical cooperation fund worth 59 million euros
having started to lend at the end of 2011.
The new fund will be sourced out of net income, the EBRD
said. The annual meeting will be held in London on May 18-19.
The bank said that ahead of starting full-fledged
investments, temporary offices had been opened in Casablanca,
Cairo and Tunis and one will soon be opened in Amman.
Ultimately it hopes to invest 2.5 billion euros a year in
these countries.
The bank also said it had started the year on a strong note,
almost doubling net first quarter profits to 637 million euros,
from 330 million euros in the same period last year.
The record quarterly result was attributed to strong net
interest income and a recovery in the value of the EBRD's
equity investments.
"Strong earnings...will provide the EBRD with additional
capital resources to meet future challenges in both its existing
and future areas of operations," the statement said.
The bank said also that it had invested an unprecedented 1.9
billion euros in 73 transactions. That compares with 1.1 billion
euros in the first three months of 2011.
