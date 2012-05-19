* Says oil prices still above budget levels
* Oil fall hits Russian rouble exchange rate, stock market
LONDON May 19 Russia is not concerned about the
current selloff in oil markets as crude prices remain above the
level at which its budget is calculated, Deputy Finance Minister
Sergei Storchak said on Saturday.
Brent crude futures fell last week to 2012 lows below $107 a
barrel as the euro zone crisis hit world growth expectations.
But Storchak said there were still big oil supply risks while
energy demand in China and India remained robust.
"Oil prices are still high, we are comfortable...I don't
think we need to be afraid."
"Our budget is based on a $100 per barrel price for Urals,
though it's true, there is talk of $110 (for the budget) for
next year," he said, referring to the Russian benchmark crude
blend which trades at a slight discount to Brent. "Currently
prices are still above that."
"We have a balanced budget," he told reporters on the
sidelines of the meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development.
The oil price fall has taken a heavy toll on the rouble as
well as the Russian stock markets, with the former now trading
at 4-1/2 month lows against the dollar. Around half of federal
revenues are generated by oil and gas levies.
Storchak said the market selloffs indicated a "lack of faith
in policymakers from various countries."
"There is no serious underlying macroeconomic reason for
such turbulence. The financial sector has clearly broken off
from the rest of the economy. I think this is a problem that
needs to be dealt with."
But he said ongoing capital outflows were linked to
transfers from corporate debt repayments and added: "For the
time being there are not so many attractive investment projects
within the country."
Storchak said Russia hoped to go ahead and introduce the
trading rules of international settlement bank Euroclear from
July 1 as planned despite some calls for the step to be delayed.
Asked if implementation of Euroclear would go ahead from
July 1, Storchak said: "We are working on this. Not everything
is ready, the security commission is working on this. I hope we
will succeed. We are quite strong on this, I mean, me and my
colleagues."
Access to Euroclear will make Russian local paper directly
accessible to foreign investors and could bring up to $10
billion into the domestic debt market by 2014. But many local
financial market participants have expressed concern, saying its
implementation could spur capital outflows.
(Reporting By Sujata Rao; editing by James Jukwey)