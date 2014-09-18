* Says military spending erodes post-Cold War peace dividend
* Sees Ukraine GDP -9 pct; Russian recession in 2015
* Turkey, Poland, Hungary get slight forecast upgrades
* Says case compelling for the ECB to do QE
(Adds figures on military spending)
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 18 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development warned on Thursday that the
crisis over Ukraine could erode some of the economic "peace
dividend" eastern Europe gained when the Cold War ended.
It said conflicts in the region, which are disrupting trade
and diverting government spending, made its economic forecasts
"subject to an exceptional degree of uncertainty and downside
risks to the economic outlook are high."
The organisation shaved another slice off its regional
forecasts for the year, predicted Russia would dip into
recession in 2015 and urged the European Central Bank to
consider quantitative easing to revive the economy.
The EBRD, which monitors central and eastern Europe and some
of Europe's neighbours in Asia and North Africa, trimmed 0.1
percentage point off its 2014 forecast for the overall bloc to
leave it at an anaemic 1.3 percent, less than half of what it
predicted at the start of the year.
"The region is in the heavy shadow of the Ukraine/Russia
crisis," said EBRD Chief Economist Erik Berglof.
"Permanently higher military spending ... in response to the
renewed geopolitical risks, could erode the peace dividend from
the dissolution of the Soviet Union," the EBRD said.
The West has accused Russia of sending in troops and weapons
to bolster separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine in more than
five months of fighting that has killed over 3,000 people. A
shaky ceasefire is now in place. Russia denies sending in
troops.
After months of conflict Ukraine's economy is now expected
to shrink by 9 percent this year versus 7 percent forecast in
May.
The development bank made no changes to its previous
prediction that Russia will stagnate this year but said it now
expected a mild -0.2 percent recession there next year.
Having been falling for years, military spending is starting
to rise again in Russia and Ukraine, and similar noises are
being made elsewhere in Europe.
In Russia, it is expected to top 5 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) this year for the first time since the Soviet
Union split in 1991 and in both Russia and Ukraine it has been
going up in percentage terms for the last three years. Poland
also plans to increase its spending.
This means potentially less money available for improving
infrastructure and other economically-beneficial investments.
"We would argue it is also quite important in the rest of
Europe if you listen to the conversations around defence
spending, or even in the UK," Berglof told reporters.
ECB QE COMPELLING
Turkey was one of the few countries where the EBRD upgraded
its 2014 GDP forecast, to 3 percent from 2.5 percent. It also
nudged up forecasts for Poland, Hungary, Slovenia and Slovakia,
despite the uncertainty and trade sanctions over Ukraine.
"We see in Turkey an improvement in both the internal
balancing and the external rebalancing, so even though growth is
slower (than in the past) we think the drivers are healthier,"
Berglof said.
But the EBRD is worried about high levels of bad loans at
banks, notably in ex-Yugoslav states, Bulgaria and Romania, and
disappointed that the euro zone - eastern Europe's biggest trade
partner - has not staged a stronger economic recovery.
The EBRD became the second international institution this
week after the OECD to call for the European Central Bank to act
more aggressively to pump money into the economy.
"The case for quantitative easing (QE) has become compelling
to support the still fragile recovery in the euro zone, to which
much of the CEB and SEE regions are strongly linked," the EBRD
said.
"An effective euro zone QE may help lessen the risk of
setbacks in the recovery of those regions."
(for full forecasts click here)
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Dan Grebler/Ruth
Pitchford)