LONDON/BUDAPEST, March 27 Hungary's former
central bank governor Andras Simor will join the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development in July as its new
Vice-President in charge of policy, the development bank said on
Wednesday.
Simor, who is respected among investors, was replaced at the
National Bank of Hungary this month by former economy minister,
Gyorgy Matolcsy, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban,
triggering concerns over the independence of the central bank.
The hawkish Simor had come under frequent fire from Orban's
party for keeping interest rates high and doing too little to
support Hungary's weak economy. The attacks also became
personal, with Fidesz criticising Simor over investments he had
made in a Cyprus-based firm.
At the EBRD, Simor will be responsible for coordinating
strategies and policies supporting transition, the bank said.
Simor will also be responsible for the mobilisation and
management of donor funds and will be a member of the bank's
executive committee, the bank said in a statement.
Standard Bank's head of emerging market research, Timothy
Ash, welcomed the appointment of Simor, whom he described as a
"real diplomat, very professional," adding that he expected the
move to have no impact on the bank's relations with Hungary.
"I also do not expect Simor to use his role as a rod to beat
Orban. It shows in life, though, that you always need to treat
people with respect, as you never know where you end up."
The EBRD was set up in 1991 to help the former
Communist-bloc countries of eastern Europe make the transition
to democracy and market economy.
Simor, a former commercial banker and local head of
international accountancy firm Deloitte, was appointed for a
six-year term at Hungary's central bank by a previous, Socialist
government in 2007.
He stayed in his post even though Orban's government tried
to oust him after it came to power in 2010 by slashing his pay
by 75 percent, which triggered sharp criticism from the European
Central Bank.
Orban's government also rewrote the central bank law last
year, in ways which the European Central Bank said could curb
the bank's independence, and backtracked on the legislation only
under mounting pressure from the European Union.
