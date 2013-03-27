(Adds background on Simor)

LONDON/BUDAPEST, March 27 Hungary's former central bank governor Andras Simor will join the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in July as its new Vice-President in charge of policy, the development bank said on Wednesday.

Simor, who is respected among investors, was replaced at the National Bank of Hungary this month by former economy minister, Gyorgy Matolcsy, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, triggering concerns over the independence of the central bank.

The hawkish Simor had come under frequent fire from Orban's party for keeping interest rates high and doing too little to support Hungary's weak economy. The attacks also became personal, with Fidesz criticising Simor over investments he had made in a Cyprus-based firm.

At the EBRD, Simor will be responsible for coordinating strategies and policies supporting transition, the bank said.

Simor will also be responsible for the mobilisation and management of donor funds and will be a member of the bank's executive committee, the bank said in a statement.

Standard Bank's head of emerging market research, Timothy Ash, welcomed the appointment of Simor, whom he described as a "real diplomat, very professional," adding that he expected the move to have no impact on the bank's relations with Hungary.

"I also do not expect Simor to use his role as a rod to beat Orban. It shows in life, though, that you always need to treat people with respect, as you never know where you end up."

The EBRD was set up in 1991 to help the former Communist-bloc countries of eastern Europe make the transition to democracy and market economy.

Simor, a former commercial banker and local head of international accountancy firm Deloitte, was appointed for a six-year term at Hungary's central bank by a previous, Socialist government in 2007.

He stayed in his post even though Orban's government tried to oust him after it came to power in 2010 by slashing his pay by 75 percent, which triggered sharp criticism from the European Central Bank.

Orban's government also rewrote the central bank law last year, in ways which the European Central Bank said could curb the bank's independence, and backtracked on the legislation only under mounting pressure from the European Union.