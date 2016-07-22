By Marc Jones
| LONDON, July 22
Reconstruction and Development said on Friday it will continue
to lend in Turkey following the failed coup attempt in the
country and subsequent surge in political uncertainty.
Turkey has become the EBRD's largest market since it banned
new Russian lending in 2014 and pumped a record 1.9 billion
euros ($2.10 billion) into the country last year.
"We will stay engaged in Turkey," an EBRD spokesman told
Reuters when asked whether there would be any impact on its
lending in country.
($1 = 0.9066 euros)
(Reporting by Marc Jones)