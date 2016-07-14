Norway keeps crown purchases at NOK 1 bln per day
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 14 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation said on Thursday they have acquired stakes in Turkey's Akfen Renewable Energy to help fund its plans to increase renewable energy capacity to 1 gigawatt.
Aken Renewable Energy is a subsidiary of infrastructure group Akfen Holding and it invests in renewable energy projects, namely hydro and solar plants.
Its current total operational capacity is 211 megawatts but it has several other projects under development.
The banks have each acquired a 16.67 percent stake and the capital injection of $200 million should help the company become one of the largest renewable energy producers in Turkey, they said in a statement.
"The equity financing will be used for the construction and development of new projects and the expansion of current renewable energy investment projects," said Akfen Holding chairman Hamdi Akn. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.
ANKARA, Jan 31 Turkey's central bank governor signalled on Tuesday that its unorthodox steps to manage sharp falls in the lira currency were working and would continue until the inflation outlook shows a significant improvement.
LJUBLJANA, Jan 31 Bad loans at Slovenian banks, with repayment delayed by 90 days or more, rose to 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) or 6.5 percent of all loans in November from 6.3 percent a month before, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Tuesday.