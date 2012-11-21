MADRID Nov 21 Trading in the shares of Spain's Ebro Foods has been suspended, stock market regulator CNMV said on Wednesday.

The suspension follows news late Tuesday that Spain's del Pino family has hired UBS to sell its 3.4 percent stake in the foods group, worth 71.5 million euros ($91.5 million) at current market prices.

The trading ban will be lifted at 0900 GMT, the regulator said. ($1 = 0.7811 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)