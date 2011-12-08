DUBLIN Dec 8 Staff at Irish lender EBS will likely hold a one-day strike before Christmas after end-of-year bonuses for junior employees were scrapped, the trade union Unite said on Thursday.

Staff were told this week they would not receive double pay for December as the lender's merger with Allied Irish Banks brought it under a blanket ban on bonuses at state-owned banks.

They were offered interest-free loans in lieu of the bonus.

Some senior staff will receive double salary in December as their contracts classify the payment as part of basic remuneration. They have not received performance-related bonuses since 2008, EBS said.

"Management have sorted themselves out and left staff in the freezing cold in the week before Christmas," said Colm Quinlan, an officer with Unite.

While members are voting on strike action, Quinlan said it was a "formality" and a strike was certain. "There will be a minimum of a one-day strike before Christmas with a possible escalation afterwards." (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Dan Lalor)