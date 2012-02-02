DUBLIN Feb 2 Staff at Irish lender EBS have suspended plans for a second one-day strike after their union Unite agreed a deal with management over bonuses for junior employees.

"Unite and management from the EBS Building Society have agreed a solution to the industrial action ongoing since December," the union said in a statement on Thursday.

Unite has agreed that staff at the lender, which was merged last year with the much larger Allied Irish Banks, will get half a month's pay as a bonus for last year, and the lender will pay 4.8 million euros into the pension scheme.

Traditionally, staff at EBS get a full month's pay as an end-of-year-bonus, but they were told in December they would not receive bonuses after their merger with AIB meant they fell under a blanket ban on such payouts at state-owned banks.

Unite said it was recommending the deal to its 300 members at EBS and would ballot them later on Thursday. The result of the ballot will be known on Tuesday. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Will Waterman)