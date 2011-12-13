* Union votes to strike, one-day stoppage expected

* December bonuses withdrawn weeks before Christmas (Recasts with date of strike)

DUBLIN Dec 13 Staff at Irish lender EBS are to hold a one-day strike next Tuesday and will consider extending the action unless end-of-year bonuses for junior employees are reinstated, trade union UNITE said on Tuesday.

Staff were told last week they would not receive double pay for December as the lender's merger with larger Allied Irish Banks brought it under a blanket ban on bonuses at state-owned banks.

Over 80 percent of UNITE's 300 members at EBS voted to strike next week and pickets will be in place at the EBS head office in Dublin, a branch in the capital and a branch in Limerick, in southwestern Ireland next week.

"A general meeting of staff has been called for January 11," UNITE Regional Officer Colm Quinlan said in a statement.

"If the issue has not been resolved by then (we will) consider options including extending the strike action and pickets to more branches of EBS or even to its now-parent company Allied Irish Bank." (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)