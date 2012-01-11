DUBLIN Jan 11 Staff at Irish lender EBS
will hold a second one-day strike, including a picket
outside the offices of owner Allied Irish Banks, on
January 26 over non-payment of bonuses for junior employees,
trade union Unite said on Wednesday.
Unite's 300 members at the building society went on strike
last month after being told they would not get double pay for
December, because its merger with larger Allied Irish brought it
under a blanket ban on bonuses at state-owned banks.
"This is a dispute which should never have come about, and
our members are in no mood to back down," Unite regional officer
Colm Quinlan said in a statement.
"The withholding of wages only applies to staff at or below
assistant manager grades, with average earnings in the region of
30,000 euros ($38,100) per annum. There has been no discussion,
no attempt, to resolve the issue, and that cannot continue."
($1 = 0.7882 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Hulmes)