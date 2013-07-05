* Exposure may be 'underestimated' due to weak disclosure
* Bradesco appears most exposed to EBX woes, report notes
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, July 5 The loan exposure of Brazil's
largest banks to billionaire Eike Batista's debt-laden Grupo EBX
is "limited," with potential credit-related losses weighing down
earnings for a quarter or two in the worst-case scenario,
analysts at UBS Securities said on Friday.
Collateral put forth by Batista and EBX, a mining, energy
and logistics conglomerate, could be enough to reduce losses at
the banks, London-based strategist Philip Finch said in a note
on Friday. Banks are unlikely to set aside a significant amount
of earnings in the form of provisions, or write off the value of
loans to EBX in a meaningful way for the second quarter.
According to Finch, "most of the loans and financing are
backed by guarantees, both cash as well as stocks of X
companies," as EBX's listed companies are known among investors
in Brazil. "We recognize the recent devaluation of X companies'
stock prices, but still, banks could be able to execute the cash
guarantees."
Most EBX Group shares are now almost worthless and debt
trades at levels suggesting default, leading investors to
question Batista's promise to invest more and fanning concern
over the standing of creditors and banks. This week, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch estimated that loan exposure to Batista's
Grupo EBX conglomerate was at $4.2 billion and concentrated in
five large Brazilian banks.
While UBS estimates loan exposure to EBX among Brazil's
top-three private sector banks at about 2.2 billion reais ($973
million), the number may be "underestimated" due to the
difficulty of knowing how much of that exposure is
collateralized. Investors are balking at EBX's complex
structure, its appetite for debt and, in the case of banks, the
existence of guarantees and undrawn, committed credit lines.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA
and Banco Santander Brasil SA are the
country's largest private-sector banks, respectively.
DEBT TRIPLED
For years, Batista put shares of some of the companies he
controls through EBX as collateral in exchange for loans that he
used to build oil platforms, develop wells, build ports and mine
for iron ore. In recent months, Batista has reversed course and
is currently selling assets and repaying debt to reduce
requirements on some of that collateral.
At the end of the first quarter, Batista's six publicly
traded companies had a combined net debt of about 18 billion
reais, according to Thomson Reuters data. That number, which
almost tripled since 2010, only rose as the companies posted
losses exceeding 1 billion reais last year.
"Among the banks under our coverage, we think Bradesco is
the most exposed bank to 'X' companies and with a higher
potential of earnings downside," the note said.
According to UBS, Bradesco had disbursed 1.01 billion reais,
and Itaú a total 1.01 billion reais, as of the end of the first
quarter. This represents 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent of their
regulatory capital, respectively.
For Santander Brasil, UBS estimated 253 million reais worth
of loan exposure to EBX, representing 0.4 percent of equity.
If any of the group's companies or EBX as a whole were to
restructure their debt, EBX-related provisions at Bradesco would
jump to 39 percent of the year's estimated total, while for Itaú
they would jump to 24 percent. In the case of Santander Brasil,
that ratio would be 13.5 percent.
In the worst-case scenario, Bradesco could see net income
down as much as 40 percent, the note said. Banks could use
excess provisions they have booked on their balance sheets to
absorb an eventual loss and limit an impact on profit, UBS said.
Any increase in provisions is more likely to take place in
the third quarter, Finch and his team added.
($1 = 2.26 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jim Marshall)